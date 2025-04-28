Supply Chain Risk Trends; The Materials Transition; and Responding to Datacenter Growth

Global Trade

Over the past two years, supply chain pressures have significantly decreased, contributing to a general decline in inflation. The GEP Global Supply Chain Volatility Index has remained below 0 for most of this period, indicating reduced volatility due to the underutilization of supply chain lines. The recent announcement of global tariffs, however, raises concerns about greater economic and supply chain uncertainty. The tariffs are expected to result in input shortages, delivery delays, rising costs and inventory buildups, which could further strain cash flow and increase leverage for businesses.

Significant corporate commitments to US manufacturing investments were announced alongside US tariffs earlier this month. While some of these investments predate the changes in trade policy, the likelihood of supply chain shifts increases in response to high and persistent tariff rates. Such changes often require substantial financial investments and can take years to implement, necessitating confidence in the stability of global trade conditions.

