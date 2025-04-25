S&P 500 Quality Index; US Shippers Pause Plans; and Green Shipping Deal

Global Trade

The favorable conditions that boosted US imports and certain exports have shifted dramatically as the effects of the Trump administration's tariffs begin to take hold. The Office of the US Trade Representative announced April 18 that entrance fees will be imposed on China-based ocean carriers and ships operating in US ports, based on cargo capacity or container volume. This policy change adds to the uncertainty in the freight economy, leaving shippers waiting for clarity on how these tariffs will affect their short- and long-term strategies.



S&P Global Market Intelligence lowered its US GDP growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, anticipating that tariffs will contribute to higher inflation. While there is a lower risk of a recession, volatility in US policies and economic uncertainties are expected to persist. The freight recession, which began in 2022 and has led to significant declines in trucking and intermodal rates, is entering its fourth year. Although shippers are likely to retain pricing power in truckload and intermodal segments in 2025, they are expected to produce, ship and sell less overall. The industry faces a critical question regarding the extent of volume declines in the coming quarters, which could result in a broader loss of truck capacity.