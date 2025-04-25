S&P 500 Quality Index; US Shippers Pause Plans; and Green Shipping Deal

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — April 25, 2025
Today is Friday, April 25, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Economy
The S&P 500 has faced significant challenges amid macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened volatility, resulting in a notable decline. Between Dec. 31, 2024, and April 4, 2025, the S&P 500 Quality Index demonstrated its defensive qualities by outperforming the S&P 500 by 3.58% while being less volatile. This performance underscores the index's resilience and is aligned with its historical track record, indicating that favoring companies with strong fundamentals is effective for achieving consistent long-term returns.
The S&P 500 Quality Index outperformed not only in total return but also in risk-adjusted return across nearly all analyzed periods while maintaining lower volatility. Historical data indicates the index typically mirrors bull markets while significantly outperforming during downturns. This is attributed to its focus on companies with robust business models and sustainable competitive advantages, further solidifying the index's reputation as a defensive investment choice in turbulent market conditions.
Global Trade
The favorable conditions that boosted US imports and certain exports have shifted dramatically as the effects of the Trump administration's tariffs begin to take hold. The Office of the US Trade Representative announced April 18 that entrance fees will be imposed on China-based ocean carriers and ships operating in US ports, based on cargo capacity or container volume. This policy change adds to the uncertainty in the freight economy, leaving shippers waiting for clarity on how these tariffs will affect their short- and long-term strategies.
S&P Global Market Intelligence lowered its US GDP growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, anticipating that tariffs will contribute to higher inflation. While there is a lower risk of a recession, volatility in US policies and economic uncertainties are expected to persist. The freight recession, which began in 2022 and has led to significant declines in trucking and intermodal rates, is entering its fourth year. Although shippers are likely to retain pricing power in truckload and intermodal segments in 2025, they are expected to produce, ship and sell less overall. The industry faces a critical question regarding the extent of volume declines in the coming quarters, which could result in a broader loss of truck capacity.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The International Maritime Organization agreed to a global deal to tackle shipping emissions after over a year of difficult negotiations, with the US exiting discussions. The agreement includes mandatory marine fuel standards and a carbon trading mechanism. It will need to be adopted in October, but some countries still oppose the measures.
In this episode of “Energy Evolution,” host Eklavya Gupte speaks with S&P Global Commodity Insights journalist Max Lin, the International Bunker Industry Association’s Edmund Hughes and DNV Maritime Director of Regulatory Affairs Georgios Kasimatis about the complexities of these regulations and their implications for decarbonizing the maritime sector.