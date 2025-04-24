Recycled Plastics; Global Trade Data; and Russian Private Equity

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The US recycled plastics portfolio is expanding, driven by goals to increase use of postconsumer resin plastic in packaging, but significant challenges remain. High costs and the limited availability of quality postconsumer resin are hindering producers, while materials recovery facilities are struggling with low demand and pricing volatility. A report from the U.S. Plastics Pact advocates for bold policy and proactive market actions to increase the level of recycled plastics in packaging.

Legislative measures are essential to ensuring consistent demand for recycled materials, and the US Plastics Pact said long-term purchase contracts could stabilize the market. However, buyers remain hesitant to commit and are opting for informal transactions. Amid federal policy uncertainties, state-led initiatives such as extended producer responsibility programs are vital for improving collection rates and accountability. As of April 2025, five states have enacted extended producer responsibility laws, indicating progress in the recycled plastics landscape.