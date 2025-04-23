US Agriculture Challenges; Talking AI with EQT; and Healthcare Tech Investments

Global Trade

The recent actions taken by the new US trade representative against China's maritime industry could significantly affect US agricultural exports. Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, service fees will be imposed on Chinese ships starting Oct. 14, increasing to $1.5 million per port entry by 2028. Proposed tariffs of up to 100% on certain Chinese-made port equipment are also set to be discussed in a May 19 public hearing.

Industry analysts warned that these new fees and tariffs could lead to increased shipping costs for US agricultural exporters, particularly affecting grains, oilseeds and proteins. The phased service fee, which will target foreign-built vehicle carriers after a grace period, could further exacerbate these challenges. As a result, US agricultural products may become less competitive in international markets, potentially leading to shifts in trade flows and cost hikes that could hinder the overall export landscape.