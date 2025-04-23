US Agriculture Challenges; Talking AI with EQT; and Healthcare Tech Investments

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — April 23, 2025
Today is Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The recent actions taken by the new US trade representative against China's maritime industry could significantly affect US agricultural exports. Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, service fees will be imposed on Chinese ships starting Oct. 14, increasing to $1.5 million per port entry by 2028. Proposed tariffs of up to 100% on certain Chinese-made port equipment are also set to be discussed in a May 19 public hearing.
Industry analysts warned that these new fees and tariffs could lead to increased shipping costs for US agricultural exporters, particularly affecting grains, oilseeds and proteins. The phased service fee, which will target foreign-built vehicle carriers after a grace period, could further exacerbate these challenges. As a result, US agricultural products may become less competitive in international markets, potentially leading to shifts in trade flows and cost hikes that could hinder the overall export landscape.
Artificial Intelligence
The rise of AI means more datacenters, leading to huge increases in electricity demand. In the US, natural gas is expected to play a prominent role in powering the AI boom.
In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, hear from EQT, one of the US’ largest natural gas companies, to understand what’s ahead for AI, the energy transition and sustainability.
Private Markets
In 2024, the value of private equity and venture capital deals in healthcare technology surged approximately 50% year over year to $15.62 billion, the highest aggregate transaction value in two years. That momentum has continued into 2025, with the first-quarter total deal value rising nearly 22% year over year to $2.91 billion, reflecting strong demand for innovation in digital health, AI-driven diagnostics and enhanced care delivery.
Industry experts highlighted that healthcare technology remains a vibrant area for investment as the sector rapidly evolves with the integration of AI. For example, the CDC has emphasized AI's potential to significantly enhance health outcomes by improving diagnostic accuracy, personalizing treatment plans and predicting disease trends.