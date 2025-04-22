Oil Markets Respond to Tariffs; Climate Risk Analysis; and China’s Private Credit Market

Global Trade

Following the series of protectionist tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2, the crude oil complex was sent into a frenzy as the market outlook rapidly soured. But interesting patterns in the paper and physical markets have been materializing.

In this episode of the “Oil Markets” podcast, Joey Daly leads an in-depth discussion with market experts David Neef and Joseph Jaffe about the reactions in both the paper and physical markets in the middle distillates and fuel oil segments. Although the crude oil market's negative reaction captured immediate attention, what insights can other segments provide about the deeper impacts of tariff conflicts?