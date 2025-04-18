April Economic Outlook; Oil and Gas Decorbonization; and AI and Privacy

Economy

Trade tensions and uncertainties are causing volatility in financial markets, especially following the US’ announcement of tariffs on April 2, which led to significant equity price corrections. While markets initially rebounded following the April 9 pause on tariffs, conditions remain unstable, with heightened risk aversion and concerns over declining foreign demand for US Treasurys causing yields to rise.

As a result, global growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 have been revised downward, with the annual global real GDP growth forecast for 2025 lowered to 2.2% from 2.5%. Trade tensions are likely to dampen growth in Canada and China, while inflation forecasts for global and North American consumers were raised due to shifts in US trade policy.

