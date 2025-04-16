EU’s Tariff Response; Offshore Wind Demands; and European Private Credit

Global Trade

In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, host Kristen Hallam engaged in an insightful discussion with S&P Global Market Intelligence experts Shuchita Shukla and Dijedon Imeri about the implications of potential US tariffs on the EU's economy.

Recorded shortly after significant tariff announcements by the US government, the episode delves into how these measures could reshape trade dynamics, affect growth forecasts and influence the EU's decision-making processes. The conversation also explores the historical context, comparing current challenges to past trade disputes during President Donald Trump's first administration, and highlights the varying vulnerabilities of EU member states.

