Tariff Impact on Petrochemicals; 2025 Hurricane Forecast; and AI for Security

Daily Update — April 15, 2025
Today is Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
S&P Global Platts price reporters Mujidah Yahaya and Andre Mikhail joined host Vincent Valk to discuss the implications of the Trump administration's drastic new tariffs on the petrochemicals sector. Topics include the effect of continued uncertainty on markets, the potential for major shifts in trade flows and how tariffs could further weaken an environment of soft demand.
Understand petrochemicals market activity with Platts Petrochemical Alert from S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Hurricanes are among the most destructive natural disasters, posing significant risk to lives, property and businesses. The S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence forecast eight hurricanes in 2025, with four expected to reach major hurricane status of Category 3 or higher. This forecast is crucial for stakeholders including residents, municipalities, property owners, businesses and energy production facilities along the US Gulf Coast, US East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean islands. Insurers and investors with interests in these regions should prepare for heightened risks of property damage and financial losses in 2025. Compared to the long-term averages between 1948 and 2022, the probability of a hurricane is expected to increase 30%-50% for Categories 1 and up, and 50%-80% for Categories 3 and up.
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity is challenging as defenders must spread their resources thinly, while attackers can focus on specific vulnerabilities. Even with improved threat detection technologies, about half of security alerts go unaddressed, indicating a need for further enhancements. Agentic AI is expected to become more prevalent in security operations in 2025 as the technology can alleviate these problems and act without human input.
Generative AI is becoming an essential asset in security operations, helping to manage the overwhelming amount of detection data that can be too much for human analysts to handle. By integrating automation with generative AI, security operations centers can better cope with increasing workloads.
Learn more about the role of agentic AI during S&P Global Market Intelligence’s upcoming webinar, Navigating Agentic AI: Opportunity, Challenges, and Future Direction.