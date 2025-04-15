Tariff Impact on Petrochemicals; 2025 Hurricane Forecast; and AI for Security

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity is challenging as defenders must spread their resources thinly, while attackers can focus on specific vulnerabilities. Even with improved threat detection technologies, about half of security alerts go unaddressed, indicating a need for further enhancements. Agentic AI is expected to become more prevalent in security operations in 2025 as the technology can alleviate these problems and act without human input.

Generative AI is becoming an essential asset in security operations, helping to manage the overwhelming amount of detection data that can be too much for human analysts to handle. By integrating automation with generative AI, security operations centers can better cope with increasing workloads.

Learn more about the role of agentic AI during S&P Global Market Intelligence’s upcoming webinar, Navigating Agentic AI: Opportunity, Challenges, and Future Direction.