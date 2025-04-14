Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — April 14, 2025

Consumer Spending Pressures; High EU Electricity Prices; and AI-Driven Datacenter Surge

Today is Monday, April 14, 2025, and here's your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global.

Economy

What Do Global Trade Tensions Mean For Already-Beleaguered Consumers?

 

Escalating global trade tensions and a potential US recession are prompting consumers to cut spending, as shown by declining consumer credit performance and a drop in consumer confidence to its lowest point in 12 years. Rising household debt, record credit card balances and the resumption of student loan payments are further straining consumer finances. The prevalence of buy-now, pay-later arrangements among younger consumers also complicates the credit landscape, as these debts often go unreported.

 

S&P Global Ratings forecast modest US GDP growth of 1.9% and slower consumer spending growth. While Europe appears relatively stable, US tariffs are expected to affect consumer goods companies, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Overall, the US consumer products and retail sectors face negative rating biases due to the pressures of tariffs, inflation and declining consumer confidence, creating a challenging environment for businesses.

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Listen: Power Play: Europe reckons with higher electricity prices as demand growth returns

Europe is making progress on its net-zero ambitions and is generating about 70% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including nuclear. However, wholesale prices remain high following the 2022 energy crisis, and demand has yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

 

European power market experts Sylvain Cognet-Dauphin and Coralie Laurencin joined the “EnergyCents” podcast with hosts Hill Vaden and Samantha Humphreys to discuss the state of European power markets and how evolving government policy seeks to balance climate, security and affordability priorities.

 

Artificial Intelligence

Global datacenter power demand to double by 2030 on AI surge: IEA

 

According to an April 10 report by the International Energy Agency, global electricity demand from datacenters is projected to more than double to 945 TWh by 2030. This increase, driven largely by the rise of AI, is comparable to Japan's current total power consumption. In the US, datacenters are anticipated to consume more electricity for data processing than all energy-intensive manufacturing sectors combined by 2030, including industries such as aluminum and cement.

 

Renewable energy sources and natural gas are expected to meet much of this demand, and the rapid growth of AI presents challenges and opportunities for the energy sector. Despite the anticipated surge in electricity consumption, the report suggested that the emissions impact of AI could be mitigated if the technology facilitates emissions reductions across various sectors.

 

In case you missed it

  • Australia's steel industry is in talks with the federal government to enact a rarely used safeguard instrument recently adopted in Europe to protect fabricators from the effects of US tariffs.
  • For the first time, sustainable aviation fuel must be used for airplanes refueling at EU airports. While the initial mandates for biogenic sustainable aviation fuel are achievable, there may be challenges in sourcing enough fuel to meet higher targets, especially for synthetic fuel.
  •  It is unlikely that two state-owned Ukrainian banks will be privatized in 2025 due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, asset quality concerns, higher corporate tax rates and potential recapitalization needs.

