China’s Jet Fuel Exports; Marine Fuel Transition; and Pension Fund Trends

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The International Maritime Organization set an ambitious goal for the shipping industry: By 2030, 5%-10% of marine energy should come from sources with zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emissions. However, the shipping and bunker sectors are grappling with the challenge of sourcing sustainable fuels, as alternative fuels accounted for only 2.8% of global bunker consumption in 2024. Most of this consumption was dominated by LNG, a fossil fuel, while the remaining share consisted of biofuels, green methanol and other low-carbon options.

To support this fuel target, the organization plans to introduce new regulations this year that will directly affect shipping companies, urging bunker hubs to adapt and invest in the necessary infrastructure for alternative fuels.