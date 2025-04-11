China’s Jet Fuel Exports; Marine Fuel Transition; and Pension Fund Trends

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — April 11, 2025
Today is Friday, April 11, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
China tightened oil product export quotas in its latest tranche of allowances compared to a year ago. While healthy margins and a strong recovery for aviation have cemented jet fuel as the leading commodity for Chinese fuel exporters, turbulence remains.
S&P Global Commodity Insights' Asia oil news editor, Neo Rong Wei, discussed China's latest export quotas and plans, as well as their effect on regional markets, with market specialist Daisy Xu and associate price reporter Lee Shu Ling, who covers the Asia jet fuel and kerosene markets.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The International Maritime Organization set an ambitious goal for the shipping industry: By 2030, 5%-10% of marine energy should come from sources with zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emissions. However, the shipping and bunker sectors are grappling with the challenge of sourcing sustainable fuels, as alternative fuels accounted for only 2.8% of global bunker consumption in 2024. Most of this consumption was dominated by LNG, a fossil fuel, while the remaining share consisted of biofuels, green methanol and other low-carbon options.
To support this fuel target, the organization plans to introduce new regulations this year that will directly affect shipping companies, urging bunker hubs to adapt and invest in the necessary infrastructure for alternative fuels.
Private Markets
In the first quarter of 2025, global pension funds collectively exceeded their median target allocation to private equity. The median target allocation among 298 pension funds was $306.8 million, while the median actual allocation reached $330.3 million, leading to an overallocation of $23.5 million. This trend is particularly relevant in the context of potential declines in public markets, where such overallocation can limit pension funds' ability to invest in additional private assets due to the denominator effect.
Among the pension funds analyzed, 174 were overallocated to private equity, while 108 were underallocated.
