Inflation Challenges; Green Iron in Australia; and Exploring NVIDIA

The NVIDIA GTC conference has come a long way from its game development roots. Its 2025 edition was so well attended that it strained the capacity of the San Jose Convention Center, its long-term home. John Abbott, principal research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, returned to the “Next in Tech” podcast to discuss with host Eric Hanselman the technologies that debuted at the California conference. The event reinforced the extent to which NVIDIA has become a systems and software company, rather than simply a supplier of high-performance silicon.

The conference not only highlighted new graphics processing units (GPU) and rack-scale compute systems, but also countered concerns around declines in GPU demand raised by the release of the DeepSeek AI models. The shift to reasoning models for AI is expected to further drive demand. The effects this will have on energy consumption and the associated pressure on energy transition plans weren’t mentioned during the event, but they are a large part of the wider discussion around AI.

