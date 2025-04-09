Australian Metals Respond to Tariffs; Pragmatic Energy Transition; and Tariffs Challenge Private Equity

Global Trade

Australia is taking steps to enhance its antidumping measures in response to new tariffs imposed by the US that could adversely affect its steel, aluminum and manufacturing sectors. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to shield these key industries from unfair competition, particularly as the US has implemented a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports. Albanese pointed out that the tariffs have not resulted in an increase in American production and have merely led to higher prices for consumers.

The Australian government is allocating A$50 million, or about US$30 million, to affected sectors, promoting local manufacturing and establishing a new economic resilience program to provide A$1 billion in zero-interest loans to help firms seize new export opportunities. Concerns have been raised about potential trade diversion resulting from US tariffs, which could lead to lower-priced imports flooding the Australian market.

