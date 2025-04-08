Supply Chain Upheaval; Marine Fuel Regulations; and Surging Private Equity Assets

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — April 8, 2025
Today is Tuesday, April 8, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The recent announcement of extensive tariffs by the Trump administration has created significant upheaval in global shipping and supply chain strategies that is reminiscent of the initial disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shippers urgently need to adapt, and many are rushing to import goods before the new tariffs take effect April 9. This has led to a dual response: While some are hastily moving products from Asia to avoid the impending levies, others are holding back shipments in hope of potential tariff reductions from President Trump.
As the deadline approaches, various strategies are emerging among shippers. To expedite deliveries, some are shifting to less-than-container loads, where multiple shippers share the space of a container, from full container loads, where only a single shipper occupies a container. Others are opting for air freight to circumvent the tariffs. The uncertainty has also prompted companies to reconsider relocating their supply chains as alternative sourcing countries are facing steep tariffs as well, complicating the landscape for global trade.
Learn more during S&P Global Market Intelligence's upcoming webinar, Adrift in a Sea of Tariffs: Q2 2025 Supply Chain Outlook.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
With the May 1 deadline for the Mediterranean Emissions Control Area fast approaching, marine fuel suppliers and shipowners are bracing for impact.
In this episode of the “Oil Markets” podcast, host Rowan Staden-Coats is joined by S&P Global Commodity Insights price reporters Jan Kedzior and Tommy Petrou to discuss the different fuel options vessels have to consider in complying with the upcoming sulfur emission regulations. What opportunity does this pose for compliant fuels such as distillate marine fuel gasoil and 0.1% ultralow sulfur fuel oil, and how will the demand for conventional fuel oil grades be impacted?
Private Markets
As of September 2024, assets under management for US private equity firms reached a record $3.128 trillion, reflecting significant growth over the past five years. This increase is particularly notable from 2022 to 2023, during which the AUM of 37 private equity and venture capital firms more than doubled. The median AUM for 2023 was approximately $946 million, slightly down from $954 million in 2022.
The drive for growth in AUM is largely influenced by the fee structures of private equity funds, which incentivize firms to increase their asset base. According to experts, ambitious growth targets are common among buyout funds, as firms earn substantial fees based on AUM, contributing significantly to their profits. Successful performance and the ability to attract larger investments have enabled smaller funds to scale rapidly. Private market AUM is projected to double within the next five to six years, with a significant portion of this growth expected to benefit larger, established firms.
Explore S&P Global Market Intelligence’s private markets solutions to position your business for success with integrated data, software and expertise.
Content Type