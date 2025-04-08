Supply Chain Upheaval; Marine Fuel Regulations; and Surging Private Equity Assets

Global Trade

The recent announcement of extensive tariffs by the Trump administration has created significant upheaval in global shipping and supply chain strategies that is reminiscent of the initial disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shippers urgently need to adapt, and many are rushing to import goods before the new tariffs take effect April 9. This has led to a dual response: While some are hastily moving products from Asia to avoid the impending levies, others are holding back shipments in hope of potential tariff reductions from President Trump.

As the deadline approaches, various strategies are emerging among shippers. To expedite deliveries, some are shifting to less-than-container loads, where multiple shippers share the space of a container, from full container loads, where only a single shipper occupies a container. Others are opting for air freight to circumvent the tariffs. The uncertainty has also prompted companies to reconsider relocating their supply chains as alternative sourcing countries are facing steep tariffs as well, complicating the landscape for global trade.

