Tariffs on Consumer Goods; Exploring Redaptive; and Europe’s Private Credit Growth

Global Trade

Starting April 5, a blanket tariff of 10 percentage points was applied to all countries and products, with specific country rates expected to begin April 9. Imports from Canada and Mexico are exempt, along with products already subject to other tariffs.

Finished consumer goods are expected to bear the brunt of these tariffs, particularly those imported from mainland China, like toys and video games, which will see average duty increases of 30.4 percentage points. Other affected sectors include computer parts, clothing and smartphones, while sectors with supply chains in Canada or Mexico will face lower additional rates. Certain products excluded from the new tariffs may still face significant duties after further reviews, and existing tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum remain unchanged at 25%.

Learn more during S&P Global Market Intelligence's upcoming webinar, Adrift in a Sea of Tariffs: Q2 2025 Supply Chain Outlook.