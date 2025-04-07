Tariffs on Consumer Goods; Exploring Redaptive; and Europe’s Private Credit Growth

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — April 7, 2025
Today is Monday, April 7, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
Starting April 5, a blanket tariff of 10 percentage points was applied to all countries and products, with specific country rates expected to begin April 9. Imports from Canada and Mexico are exempt, along with products already subject to other tariffs.
Finished consumer goods are expected to bear the brunt of these tariffs, particularly those imported from mainland China, like toys and video games, which will see average duty increases of 30.4 percentage points. Other affected sectors include computer parts, clothing and smartphones, while sectors with supply chains in Canada or Mexico will face lower additional rates. Certain products excluded from the new tariffs may still face significant duties after further reviews, and existing tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum remain unchanged at 25%.
Learn more during S&P Global Market Intelligence's upcoming webinar, Adrift in a Sea of Tariffs: Q2 2025 Supply Chain Outlook.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Denver-based Redaptive is an energy-as-a-service company that works with commercial and industrial customers to fund and install energy-cost saving equipment. The self-described “one-stop shop” was founded in 2015 and provides its customers with access to three core services: capital for energy-cost saving equipment installations, a data platform measuring the impact of those installations on utility expenses and a marketplace that connects contractors with Redaptive's commercial and industrial customers.
Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra joins “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to introduce Redaptive's infrastructure-plus business model and describe how its three-pillar program can generate measurable value by lowering the energy bills of its commercial and industrial customers.
Private Markets
As of March 20, Europe-focused private credit fundraising had reached $25.71 billion, significantly outpacing the $9.27 billion raised by US-focused funds during the same period, according to Preqin Pro data. This disparity highlights the differing economic recovery trajectories between the US and Europe. The former’s economy has rebounded from the pandemic more rapidly than the latter’s, but recent indicators suggest that the EU is also experiencing renewed economic growth.
Eurostat reported that the EU's GDP grew by 0.4% in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, marking the highest quarterly growth rates for the region since 2022. This uptick in economic performance may contribute to a more favorable environment for private credit and equity fundraising in Europe as it continues to recover from the pandemic.
Explore S&P Global Market Intelligence’s private markets solutions to position your business for success with integrated data, software and expertise.
