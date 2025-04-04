New US Tariffs; Amazon’s Water Stewardship; and Datacenter Demand Concerns

Global Trade

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced a significant escalation in trade tariffs targeting imports from major trading partners, introducing a 10% baseline minimum tariff on all imported goods. This move includes a sliding scale of reciprocal tariffs, notably imposing a 34% tariff on imports from China, which adds to existing duties on specific Chinese products. The EU and other significant partners will face a 20% tariff as well. Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new tariffs as the existing tariff regime under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement remains intact, allowing compliant goods to continue entering the US tariff-free.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions, particularly from the energy sector, which welcomed the exclusion of oil and natural gas from the new tariffs. Concerns arose in the market as crude futures dropped following the announcement, with analysts warning the tariffs could negatively impact global economic growth and oil demand.

