Daily Update: February 12, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 12 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
As central banks around the world look to lower interest rates, the Bank of Japan is moving in the opposite direction. In January, the Japanese central bank raised its short-term policy rate to 0.50% from 0.25% — its third rate hike since March 2024, and its highest interest rate since 2008. Economists estimate that the Bank of Japan will raise rates to between 0.75% and 1.00% in 2026. These higher interest rates have normalized the Japanese business environment, driven increased demand for loans, led to a stable deposit base and improved net interest income for major banks in Japan’s metropolitan areas.
In “Japan Banking Outlook 2025: Tailwinds And Test of Resilience,” analysts at S&P Global Ratings suggested that the changing rate environment and strength of the Japanese economy will not help all banks equally. Japan’s major banks — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group — possess the economies of scale necessary to deal with increasingly sophisticated risks, such as cyber threats and money laundering. Corporate demand for borrowing remains healthy and should ease lending rate competition between the Japanese megabanks. Higher rates improve net interest income, and the balance of deposits looks likely to remain firm. The slow rise of Japanese interest rates and the relatively cheap cost of capital should offset any negative economic impact from increased rates.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Japan’s megabanks posted efficiency gains in 2024. MUFG, Japan's largest bank by assets, reduced its cost-to-income ratio by 5.5 percentage points to 49.89% in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2024. MUFG also posted a net profit of ¥1.258 trillion in the six months to Sept. 30, 2024, a 35.7% year-over-year increase. SMFG and Mizuho posted similar efficiency gains. Meanwhile, global financial services group Nomura posted robust earnings on gains from its wealth and wholesale businesses.
S&P Global Market Intelligence expects the three major Japanese banks to beat earnings estimates. The banks have either exceeded or almost met their earnings goals in the first nine months of their fiscal year ending March 31. Robust loan growth and higher net interest income appear to be driving this earnings outperformance.
The key risks to Japanese banks are economic uncertainty driven by an unpredictable global macroeconomic environment and increased geopolitical risks. In addition, Japanese banks’ increased appetite for alternative investments, including private credit and private equity, could negatively affect their creditworthiness. Like US and European banks, Japanese banks have looked to project financing, mezzanine loans and equity investments to maximize shareholder value, although they are riskier than mainstream lending.
Today is Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we explore climate change and its implications for property insurance through the lens of the wildfires in Los Angeles. The fires that broke out in LA in January killed at least 29 people and destroyed or damaged thousands of structures. Early estimates from AccuWeather put the total damage and economic losses at more than $250 billion.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1
The S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® (S&P HYDA) includes large-, mid- and small-cap companies in the US that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 20 consecutive years. This blog examines the recent rebalance of the S&P HYDA, detailing the changes in its constituents and their distribution by size and sector. Additionally, S&P Dow Jones Indices will highlight the dividend increase history of these constituents.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
Global private equity and venture capital transaction value totaled $35.28 billion in January, down slightly compared with January 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. A handful more deals were struck — 1,127 compared with 1,121 deals in January 2024. The US and Canada's 353 deals accounted for $19.31 billion of the total.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Russia increased seaborne crude exports in January with tankers operating outside of the G7 price cap, including 15 ships recently blacklisted in the largest US sanctions enforcement on the country's energy sector. Data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea and Maritime Intelligence Risk Suite showed 80.1% of Russia's seaborne crude exports last month, or 2.7 million b/d, were lifted by tankers not flagged, owned or operated by companies based in the G7, the EU, Australia, Switzerland and Norway, and not insured by Western protection and indemnity clubs.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Iran vowed to take its own "measures" that will doom US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign to cripple the OPEC nation's revenue from crude. "We will adopt measures according to our conditions," energy minister Mohsen Paknejad said, according to a Feb. 9 statement published by the oil ministry's Shana news service. "The more restrictive they are, the more complicated our measures will become."
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
China's DeepSeek LLM is upending cost assumptions in AI. The launch changed what was an arms race, with entities spending billions on advanced NVIDIA Corp. chips, to a more even competition. S&P Global Ratings believes the rollout will enable Chinese internet firms to rapidly integrate powerful, cheap AI models. This will be a boon for the many Chinese firms without access to leading-edge chips. While the actual development costs of DeepSeek's LLM remain unclear, most observers agree that it introduced a significantly more cost-efficient open-source approach.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
CERAWeek is comprised of three mutually reinforcing platforms: The Executive Conference, the Innovation Agora and Partner Programs. The industry's foremost thought leaders convene to cultivate relationships and exchange transformative ideas. Our programs are designed to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment and climate.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global