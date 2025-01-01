Senior Reporter, Power Policy

Zack Hale is a senior reporter covering federal energy policy for S&P Global Commodity Insights. He joined the news organization in 2018.

Zack primarily covers US wholesale power markets and electric transmission policy, with a special focus on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the regional grid operators the agency oversees. He also reports on power-sector rules and regulations issued by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency, as well as related legislative action in Congress.

Zack previously covered energy project development for The Daily News in Longview, Wash., a Pulitzer-Prize winning local newspaper serving Washington state’s Lower Columbia Basin region. He got his start in journalism as a web producer for POLITICO after serving as editor-in-chief of his student newspaper.

Zack holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Washington University and a master’s degree in energy policy and climate from Johns Hopkins University.