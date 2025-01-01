Zachary Tang

Executive Director, Fixed Income Commercial

Zach Tang is an Executive Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, leading the Fixed Income Primary Markets business in Asia Pacific. He focuses on the development and management of S&P’s market-standard bookbuilding application for fixed income issuance, connecting syndicate desks, sales teams, originators, and issuers to streamline the issuance process.

Zach is responsible for shaping the product support strategy, enhancing operational capabilities, and aligning priorities with client and banking partner needs. He collaborates closely with syndicate desks, origination teams, and operational units to deliver innovative, market-leading products and services for the Global Markets Fixed Income business. Zach interacts with issuers, investors, regulators, and the media, helping to position the firm as a trusted leader in fixed income markets across the region. Zach has over 20 years of financial markets experience working in sales, research, product and commercial roles for CMC Markets, Dealogic and previously Ipreo.