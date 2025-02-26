Chief Technology Officer

In this capacity, he leads the group's overall technology initiatives and strategy, ensuring that solutions and technologies are integrated into business strategies. Previously, Jake was Chief Technology Officer for Sustainable1 (S1) where he was responsible for overall technology, product and data delivery. Jake also served as Head of Technology Core for Market Intelligence between 2020 to 2023, where he supported cloud engineering, reliability and development enablement functions.

Prior to joining S&P Global in 2020, Jake held various leadership roles at Nasdaq, including his most recent position as Head of Cloud Platform Engineering. His career also includes various engineering and architecture roles at financial institutions like the New York Stock Exchange and Societe Generale.

Jake holds a master’s degree in technology management from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the State University of New York. He lives in New York with his family.