Managing Director, Head of Data, Valuations and Risk Analytics

Paul Wilson is the global head of the Data, Valuations and Risk Analytics business at S&P Global Market Intelligence, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

Paul joined IHS Markit (now part of S&P Global) in June 2018, after spending 33 years at JPMorgan, latterly leading the Agent Lending Global Product and Portfolio Advisory team. Paul is a recognized industry leader and a frequent speaker and industry commentator who in 2017 co-chaired a Bank of England industry group to develop the UK Money Markets code.