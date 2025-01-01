Sr. Analyst, Industry & Company Data, Financial Institutions Sector

Will Retzer is the US Commercial Banks Solutions lead on the S&P Global Market Intelligence Cross Product Market Development team.

He has nearly 20 years of experience within the firm as an analyst, advisor, ambassador, and educator with deep knowledge of the SNL Bank & Insurance datasets, CIQ & CIQ Pro, Sustainability, and Credit Risk Solutions. Will is also a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the state of Virginia.