Ken Wattret is the Global Economist within the Analysis and Insights team at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ken oversees global economic forecasting and analysis and supports a broad spectrum of corporate and financial clients. Ken has worked as an economist in the financial sector since the early 1990s including for HSBC and BNP Paribas where he was the head of market economics for the euro area. Prior to joining IHS Markit (now part of S&P Global) as Chief European Economist in 2018, Ken was a Managing Director of Global Macro at TS Lombard, an independent research provider. He is a well-known commentator in financial media.

Ken received his honors degree in economics from the University of Sheffield and holds post-graduate qualifications in finance.