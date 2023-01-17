Executive Director, Automotive Analysis

He brings over 25 years of financial analysis, forecasting, consulting and manufacturing experience to the firm, with a primary focus on assisting financial firms and manufacturers in their evaluation and understanding of the auto industry, as well as in-depth analysis of vehicle markets and trends.

Mike has extensive experience working with both manufacturing and financial firms. With a knowledgebase established studying and covering the automotive industry as well as experience in financial analysis and banking, Mike is able to offer clients timely and relevant insight, thereby aiding their strategic planning or investment analysis processes. Moreover, he has a deep background in the area of vehicle forecasting and market trend analysis allowing him to assist clients in their assessment of near-term risks and planning scenarios.

Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility, Mike was the Director of Forecasting at IRN, Inc. He has also held financial and analytical positions in the manufacturing and banking sectors. Mike graduated Summa Cum Laude with an undergraduate degree in Finance from Grand Valley State University. He later earned the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation.