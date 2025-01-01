S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director & Sector Lead, Insurance Ratings
Volker Kudszus is a managing director with S&P Global Ratings, based in Frankfurt. Kudszus leads the insurance ratings sector in EMEA and chairs the Analytical Oversight and Consistency Council for EMEA Insurance. He also co-chairs S&P Global Ratings' IFRS 17 working group. Kudszus specializes in hybrid bond issues for European insurers and co-chairs S&P Global Ratings' global hybrid council. Before joining S&P in 2012, Kudszus spent five years overseeing global insurance at Deka Investment's equity asset management. Prior to that, he spent eight years in Insurance Equity Research and Insurance Asset Management with WestLB group in Düsseldorf. Kudszus holds a diploma in mathematics and physics from the University of Münster.