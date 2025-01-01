Managing Director & Sector Lead, Insurance Ratings

Volker Kudszus is a managing director with S&P Global Ratings, based in Frankfurt. Kudszus leads the insurance ratings sector in EMEA and chairs the Analytical Oversight and Consistency Council for EMEA Insurance. He also co-chairs S&P Global Ratings' IFRS 17 working group. Kudszus specializes in hybrid bond issues for European insurers and co-chairs S&P Global Ratings' global hybrid council. Before joining S&P in 2012, Kudszus spent five years overseeing global insurance at Deka Investment's equity asset management. Prior to that, he spent eight years in Insurance Equity Research and Insurance Asset Management with WestLB group in Düsseldorf. Kudszus holds a diploma in mathematics and physics from the University of Münster.