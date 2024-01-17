S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific Economics & Country Risk
Andrew Vogel is an economist for the Asia-Pacific Economics & Country Risk service at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Andrew produces forecasts and analysis of macroeconomic and default risk conditions for several countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, and also coordinates internal and client-facing projects. Andrew has worked as an economist for S&P Global (formerly IHS Markit) since 2019, and previously interned with the company since 2017. Prior to joining IHS Markit, Andrew studied at Washington University in St. Louis. He holds a Master’s degree in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University, as well as certification in forecasting practice from the International Institute of Forecasters.