Andrew Vogel

Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific Economics & Country Risk

Andrew produces forecasts and analysis of macroeconomic and default risk conditions for several countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, and also coordinates internal and client-facing projects. Andrew has worked as an economist for S&P Global (formerly IHS Markit) since 2019, and previously interned with the company since 2017. Prior to joining IHS Markit, Andrew studied at Washington University in St. Louis. He holds a Master’s degree in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University, as well as certification in forecasting practice from the International Institute of Forecasters.