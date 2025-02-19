Senior Research Analyst

Vivek Sharma is a Senior Research Analyst focusing on Powertrain Sales Forecast for the India market at S&P Global Mobility, where he specializes in strategy analysis, powertrain forecasting, and product portfolio management.

With 9 years of experience in the automotive industry, Vivek has developed expertise in project management, market research analysis, and patent engineering. He has worked in leading OEMs like Maruti Suzuki India Limited for 5 years and Hyundai Motors India Limited for 2 years. Additionally, he served as a Patent Engineer for 2 years, working with global automotive clients such as Ford Motors and General Motors. In his current role, Vivek is committed to analyzing market trends and delivering actionable insights that drive India’s powertrain outlook while actively participating in industry conferences to stay updated on emerging technologies.

Vivek holds a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering and is currently pursuing an MBA from IIM Lucknow. His long-term ambition is to assume a leadership role in the automotive sector, leading transformative initiatives that prioritize sustainability and innovation in mobility solutions.