Research Analyst of Dividend Forecasting, Data, Valuation & Analytics

Vika Tambaeva is the Dividend Research Analyst in AMER, Equity Data & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Vika is responsible for dividend forecasting analysis in the American region with a focus on the United States and Canada. She leads the U.S. research initiatives at the S&P Global Research Team. Her primary coverage is the North American Energy Sector.