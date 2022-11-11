Vihar Shah

Director, Credit & Risk, Director, Regional Operations/SME

Vihar leads the Non-Agency RMBS and ABS pricing teams within S&P Global's Securitized Products division, where he serves as a resident subject matter expert for the RMBS sector. With over 14 years at S&P Global, Vihar has developed deep expertise across multiple securitized product sectors especially RMBS throughout his tenure.

In his current role overseeing the Non-Agency RMBS pricing team, Vihar and his team are responsible for pricing more than 85,000 bonds spanning both legacy (pre-crisis) and RMBS 2.0 sectors. This comprehensive coverage includes Prime Jumbo, Non-QM, RPL, NPL, HELOCs, CES and other Non-Agency RMBS sectors.