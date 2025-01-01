Vania Murakami Alvarez

Supply Chain Analyst

Vania Alvarez Murakami is a member of the Supply Chain Research team, specializing in data-driven insights and research. Alvarez Murakami brings multinational experience to the analysis of global supply chains and logistics networks. She was previously with the global trade data analysis group, where, among other achievements, she won the i3 innovation contest in 2023. Alvarez Murakami holds a Bachelor of Science in economics and philosophy, specializing in fintech and minoring in data science from Northeastern University.