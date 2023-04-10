Ashima Tyagi

Economics Associate Director, Pricing & Purchasing

Armed with more than 14 years of all-rounded experience in leadership roles within the commodities space, Ashima currently holds the position of Economics Associate Director in the Pricing & Purchasing team, at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Singapore.

Ashima's expertise lies within the metals and mining domain, especially on steel markets, encompassing macro-economic research, pricing, procurement strategies & data analytics. She has several white-papers, podcasts, live TV interviews, print media interactions and conference presentations to her credit, wherein she offers her independent and unique perspective on macro developments, steel's linkages to economic growth within various industrial segments, global value chains as well as international trade.

In her previous role, she served as Assistant Director at the Indian Steel Association, New Delhi, representing at the highest levels in the Government of India offices as well as international industry bodies like World Steel Association. Ashima has a masters in Business Administration degree from Amity Business School, New Delhi and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.