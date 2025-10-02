Tom Schopflocher

Managing Director, Structured Finance Research

Tom is a Managing Director with S&P Global Ratings’ Structured Finance Research Team, located in New York City. His primary responsibility involves producing timely and market-relevant research publications. Tom hosts and produces podcasts and webcasts to promote structured finance events, publications, and topics of general interest to financial professionals.

In addition to structured finance research, Tom carries out time series forecasting analyses, sometimes in conjunction with economists and analysts outside of the Structured Finance Group.

Before joining S&P Global Ratings in 2015, Tom worked as an economic consultant, focusing on securities litigation concerning securitized and other financial products. He has also worked at several sell-side firms specializing in fixed income strategy and research, including the modeling of defaults and prepayments of mortgage-backed securities.

Tom holds a Bachelor of Science degree from McGill University and Master of Science and Doctoral degrees from The University of Western Ontario, all in applied mathematics.