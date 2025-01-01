Buy Side Risk Product Manager – Financial Risk Analytics

Titos Matsakos is a Financial Risk Analytics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In his role as a Buy Side Risk product manager, he works with external and internal stakeholders to identify client needs, design new features, and implement the product strategy for climate and market risk. With over 18 years of experience in product development and advanced analytics, Titos has led projects in risk management, quantum computing, data science, algorithmic trading, and NASA-funded research. He holds a PhD in Astrophysics, an Executive MBA, the FRM and SCR certificates, and two MSc degrees in Finance and Physics.