Managing Director

Thomas Watters is a managing director and sector specialist within the Commodities team at S&P Global Ratings. Tom has served as the team leader for the North American oil and gas analytical teams, and regularly speaks to broadcast, print and online media on trends in the industry. Prior to this role, Tom served as the team leader for the metals & mining, paper & forestry and building materials industry teams in New York.



Before joining S&P Global in 1997 as a metals and mining analyst, Tom held positions as a middle-market account officer for Chemical Bank and a senior security analyst for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, following the oil and gas, paper & forestry, and metals and mining industries.



Tom holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Banking and Corporate Finance from Hofstra University.