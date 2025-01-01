Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Thomas Mercieca

Associate Director, EMEA Sell-Side Business Development

Thomas Mercieca is an Associate Director in EMEA Sell-Side Business Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence, specialising in data and research solutions for investment banks.

With a background in Financial Institutions Group (FIG) advisory, Thomas helps sell-side professionals leverage cutting-edge data and analytics to drive better decision-making in M&A, equity research and capital markets.