S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate Director, EMEA Sell-Side Business Development
Thomas Mercieca is an Associate Director in EMEA Sell-Side Business Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence, specialising in data and research solutions for investment banks.
With a background in Financial Institutions Group (FIG) advisory, Thomas helps sell-side professionals leverage cutting-edge data and analytics to drive better decision-making in M&A, equity research and capital markets.