Vice President, Climate Methodology

Therese Feng is Vice President of Research in the Climate Methodology group in S&P Commodity Insight’s Sustainable1. She researches climate physical and transition risk, with an especial focus on climate hazard exposures and impacts on regions and cities. Therese has 20 years’ experience in sovereign and credit risk assessment, regulatory reporting, and stress-testing at Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Fitch Ratings. She has a PhD in environmental economics from Yale.