Director, Distribution Analytics and Strategy, The E.W. Scripps Company

Terrence Monagas is a media strategy and analytics leader with over 15 years of professional experience. As Director of Distribution Analytics and Strategy at E.W. Scripps, he leads initiatives that leverage data to optimize network performance, identify new markets, launch new networks, and drive revenue growth. Terrence brings a strong foundation in finance, cross-platform analytics, and media economics, with prior experience at iHeartMedia and deep expertise in tools like Nielsen, Tableau, and MediaCensus.