Teddy Kahn is Head of Analytical Platforms & Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he is responsible for product strategy and market development for our analytical platforms include Marketplace Workbench, Data Lake and Portfolio Analytics. Teddy also looks after the commercialization of S&P’s leading AI/Machine learning solutions powered by Kensho. Prior to this role, Teddy managed our suite of fundamental data offerings within the Data Management Solutions business, while also leading all new business development for that segment.

Teddy first started at Market Intelligence within the Content organization managing the CIQ and Compustat datasets, focusing on developing the data collection and standardization processes.

Teddy holds a B.A. from Columbia College.