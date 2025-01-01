Business Development Manager - Kensho

Taylor Richardson leads Business Development at Kensho, where she serves as the critical bridge between Kensho and S&P Global’s customers to identify and translate AI needs into impactful solutions. With a deep understanding of customer workflows and priorities, Taylor has played a key role in shaping Kensho’s LLM-ready API, helping to bring it to market with features driven by real-world use cases. Her work is focused on delivering cutting-edge AI capabilities that are both practical and scalable across customer ecosystems.