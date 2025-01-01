Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Tauqir Aslam

Senior Director, Risk Solutions EMEA

Tauqir is a director in the Risk Services team, based in London. He focuses on assisting credit-sensitive institutions (including banks, insurers, governments and funds), operating globally, in improving their internal rating systems for all low default asset classes, including corporates, financial institutions, specialized lending and public finance. He specializes in delivering regulatory, pricing and financial reporting (IFRS 9) solutions.