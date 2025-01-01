Tauqir Aslam

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Director, Risk Solutions EMEA
Tauqir is a director in the Risk Services team, based in London. He focuses on assisting credit-sensitive institutions (including banks, insurers, governments and funds), operating globally, in improving their internal rating systems for all low default asset classes, including corporates, financial institutions, specialized lending and public finance. He specializes in delivering regulatory, pricing and financial reporting (IFRS 9) solutions.