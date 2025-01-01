S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Group Product Manager
Tarig Khairalla is a Senior Product Manager at Kensho where he leads the development of document extraction and AI-ready data solutions.
Tarig Khairalla is a Senior Product Manager at Kensho where he leads the development of document extraction and AI-ready data solutions. He has a passion for driving innovative AI solutions from concept to market and is adept at leading cross-functional teams to deliver tangible value to both customers and business partners.
Prior to joining Kensho, Tarig worked as a Product Manager for Platforms and Ecosystems at Verizon. He also previously worked at EY within an AI/Blockchain innovation lab.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management and Accounting, with a minor in Economics from Northeastern University.