Tanya Peevey, PhD

Senior Analyst Energy Research

Tanya Peevey is an analyst with the Power Forecast team at S&P Global Commodity Insights creating content for the Cap IQ Pro client facing website, specifically the 20-year power forecast of next-day energy prices and articles with insights on energy markets. Prior to joining S&P Global, Tanya worked 8-years at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a research analyst, evaluating the performance of global and regional weather forecasts for the National Centers for Environmental Prediction and the Federal Aviation Administration. Tanya holds a BS in Physics from the University of Texas-Dallas and a Masters and PhD in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science from the University of Colorado-Boulder.