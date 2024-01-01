Senior Principal Analyst, Iron ore, Ferrous Markets

Tamara Thorne is a Senior Principal Analyst at S&P Global Energy, based in London. Tamara leads coverage of the iron ore market, delivering supply and demand analysis and price forecasts for ferrous markets that help clients to understand evolving dynamics and make informed decisions. She regularly presents at S&P Global Energy Breakfast Briefings and webinars.

Tamara brings deep expertise in metals markets built across nearly a decade of roles spanning precious and ferrous metals. Before joining S&P Global Energy, she led iron ore and steel market coverage at Refinitiv (LSEG), having rejoined the organization in 2019 after an earlier tenure with the GFMS precious metals research team at Thomson Reuters. Between those roles she served at INTL FCStone (StoneX), where her focus encompassed precious metals risk and compliance and the analysis of mining projects across South America, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Tamara holds an MSc in Mining Engineering, from the Camborne School of Mines and an MA in International Relations, both from the University of Exeter, UK.