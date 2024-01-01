Tala Arshouk

CLM Pro Lead, Regulatory & Compliance Solutions

Tala is the CLM Pro Lead for the Regulatory & Compliance business at S&P Global Market Intelligence, driving client lifecycle transformation across onboarding, KYC, legal, and regulatory workflows. With over five years of experience in customer engagement, data management, and technology-enabled compliance solutions, she partners with global financial institutions to streamline operations and deliver scalable, intuitive outcomes.

She specializes in workflow automation, cross-product integration, and client engagement strategy, leveraging deep expertise in onboarding and regulatory requirements to shape the evolution of S&P Global’s CLM Pro suite. Tala plays a key role in aligning product capabilities with market needs and advancing the next generation of regulatory and compliance solutions.