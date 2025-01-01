Takeyuki Onishi

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Mobility
Sr Research Analyst, Japan Light Vehicle Production Forecast
Takeyuki researches and analyses the vehicle development and production strategy of Japanese OEM as a member of Light Vehicle Production team in Japan.
Prior to joining S&P global, he worked as a sales specialist for a major Japanese Tier-1 supplier for eight years.