Principal Economist, Insights and Analysis

Harumi Taguchi, a Principal Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, is responsible for macroeconomic analysis and forecasts for Japan, Philippines and select Pacific Islands economies.

With over 25 years of experience in research and macroeconomic forecasting across the Asia-Pacific region, Harumi possesses deep expertise in Japan's economy, particularly in fiscal and monetary policies, currency dynamics, economic structural issues, and the financial and labor markets. Her focus extends beyond Japan to include the Philippines, American Samoa, Guam, Micronesia, and Tonga. In recognition of her exceptional work, she received the 2024 Consensus Economics Forecast Accuracy Award her macroeconomic forecasts for the Philippines. She joined S&P Global Market Intelligence with the acquisition of IHS Markit and has previously held positions at IwaiCosmo Securities Co., Ltd., Japan Institute of Overseas Investment, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co. Ltd. (currently Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Ltd.) and Westpac Banking Corporation.

Harumi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan, and a Master’s degree in International Economics from Aoyama Gakuin University, also in Tokyo. She is fluent in Japanese and English.