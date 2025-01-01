Principal Research Analyst, Automotive Supply Chain & Technology

Manuel Tagliavini is a principal research analyst in the global automotive software research practice within the Supply Chain & Technology Team at S&P Global Mobility.

Manuel Tagliavini is a principal research analyst for the automotive software research area at S&P Global Mobility. His primary area of research includes Automotive software development, design & validation, with a special focus on embedded software, simulation, and cyber security.

Manuel began his analyst career as a principal analyst at IHS Markit with the semiconductor industry as his primary area of research, with a focus on the MEMS & Sensors market and supply chain. Manuel then continued his career in the same role but at Informa plc, based in London. Prior to joining IHS Markit, he spent more than 12 years with STMicroelectronics working in various roles in the company's MEMS division, including research and development, product engineering, program management, marketing, business development, and finance.

Manuel has a Master of Science degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Parma in Italy and an Executive MBA at SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milano, Italy.