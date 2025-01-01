S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Product Owner, Corporate Action
Surya Kant is Product owner, Corporate Action Data and Managed Service at S&P Global Market Intelligence
Surya Kant is responsible for the product strategy and design initiatives within the Corporate Actions Data division at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He focuses on client engagement, developing new product features, fostering innovative ideas, and delivering user-centric solutions that enhance the experience across financial data platforms.
Surya has 8+ years of experience in the corporate action’s domain, with expertise in business process re-engineering, solution design, and business transformation. He began his career with IHS Markit, later worked at the NatWest Group, and has spent the last 5 years at S&P Global, driving the evolution of the MCA product.
Surya holds a bachelor’s in commerce and a Postgraduate Program in Business Analytics and Business Intelligence.