Product Owner, Corporate Action

Surya Kant is responsible for the product strategy and design initiatives within the Corporate Actions Data division at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He focuses on client engagement, developing new product features, fostering innovative ideas, and delivering user-centric solutions that enhance the experience across financial data platforms.

Surya has 8+ years of experience in the corporate action’s domain, with expertise in business process re-engineering, solution design, and business transformation. He began his career with IHS Markit, later worked at the NatWest Group, and has spent the last 5 years at S&P Global, driving the evolution of the MCA product.

Surya holds a bachelor’s in commerce and a Postgraduate Program in Business Analytics and Business Intelligence.