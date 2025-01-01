Stacey Liao

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate Director, Data & Research, APAC Product Group
Responsible for market development and business strategy for Data & Research. Stacey collaborates closely with clients on digital transformation initiatives, focusing on automating and streamlining workflows, including AI strategic discussions. Stacey worked at Moody's Investor Services commercial group. Holds 15+ years of experience in Banking and Financial Services industry.