S&P Global Market Intelligence

Stacey Liao

Associate Director, Data & Research, APAC Product Group

Responsible for market development and business strategy for Data & Research. Stacey collaborates closely with clients on digital transformation initiatives, focusing on automating and streamlining workflows, including AI strategic discussions. Stacey worked at Moody's Investor Services commercial group. Holds 15+ years of experience in Banking and Financial Services industry.