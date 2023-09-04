Head of Private Markets Strategy

As Head of Private Markets Strategy for S&P Global Market Intelligence, Chris Sparenberg leads the commercial strategy for our suite of software, data, and managed services offerings, which empower private markets investors to optimize their investment workflows, including fundraising, investor relations, deal sourcing, portfolio management and valuations.

Before Market Intelligence, Chris spent 5 years at Cambridge Associates in portfolio monitoring and quantitative due diligence, where he was also responsible for the production and distribution of Cambridge’s Private Investments benchmarks. Chris also held roles in product and data strategy at eVestment/Nasdaq and Juniper Square.