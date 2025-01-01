Director – Insurance Solutions

Jeffrey Smith is Director of Insurance Solutions at S&P Global Mobility, where he leads initiatives to deliver actionable, data-driven insights to the auto insurance industry.

Based in Austin, TX, he works closely with insurers and market participants to optimize underwriting, pricing, and risk strategies in an evolving commercial and personal auto insurance landscape.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Jeffrey held senior leadership roles at The Zebra, Snapsheet, Groupon, and Marsh, overseeing business development, account management, onboarding, and strategic partnerships across P&C. Throughout his career, he has led high-performing teams, managed multi-million-dollar portfolios, and developed innovative approaches to monetization, operational efficiency, and market growth.

Jeffrey holds an MBA in Finance, Strategy, and International Business from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management and a BA in Economics from Northwestern University.